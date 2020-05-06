Four killed while walking at a crosswalk in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Four people were killed in a vehicle crash in Escondido tonight.

A man, woman, and two boys were walking when they were hit by a northbound vehicle. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two died at the hospital, according to police.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. near Bear Valley Parkway and Oak Hill Drive.

Drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, police said. It is unknown if speed was a factor.

This is a developing story.