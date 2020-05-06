Four pedestrians killed in Escondido Crash, including two children

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A man, a woman and two boys from the same family were fatally struck by a car near an Escondido intersection, and police Wednesday were looking for witnesses.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 28-year-old Escondido woman driving a 2014 Mazda3 north on San Pasqual Road struck the victims near Oak Hill Drive, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.

A 33-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said. A 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were taken to Palomar Medical Center, where they later died.

The victims’ names were withheld pending family notification.

The two boys were brothers and the woman was the boys’ grandmother, the lieutenant said. The man was believed to have been dating the children’s mother.

The Mazda driver was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Walters said. Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

Officers were still investigating how fast the woman was driving and where the pedestrians were in the road when they were struck.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPD Traffic Division Officer Mike Nelson at 760-839-4407.