Casinos, Lake Jennings campground, and libraries set to reopen with restrictions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Four San Diego Indian casinos will restart operations beginning Monday. Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine will open Monday, followed Wednesday by Sycuan Casino Resort and Jamul Casino on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel on Friday.

The reopenings take place roughly two months since the casinos were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to further encourage space between players.

Patrons and staff will also be required to undergo temperature checks, wear masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All four casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited most business operations in California.

Lakeside officials said Lake Jennings campground will open to RVs in a limited capacity starting Monday. Only registered campers will be allowed.

The will be no day-use access to the lake, trails, boating or fishing and tent camping is not allowed. Only members of the same household can occupy a campsite at Lake Jennings and each site is capped at six campers. Half of all campsites will be left empty.

Lake Murray, Lake Miramar and Lower Otay Lake Reservoir are now open for recreational activities. Residents will be allowed to walk, jog, fish and boat in those areas in the city of San Diego. Parking lots will open at half- capacity in alignment with San Diego County guidelines.

Some county offices will begin opening to the public for limited services over the next several weeks. On Friday, administration buildings and the department of environmental health opened. The county’s offices in Kearny Mesa will open Monday and offices in Escondido and National City will follow shortly thereafter.

Beginning May 26, the county will begin reopening some branches of its library system for curbside service. In the first wave, branches in Imperial Beach, Alpine, Ramona, Encinitas, Vista and Borrego Springs will resume limited service, with other county branches to follow shortly thereafter.