Four Seasons Flowers preps for Valentine’s Day

Four Seasons Flowers has been around since 1974 and at their current location in Rancho Penasquitos since 1984. Carma White took over the business from her mother Barbara Bertran. In fact her mother, who is in her 80’s, still loves to come and help. As White explains, Valentine’s Day is like Super Bowl to florists. She adds that COVID has caused a lot of instability in their business but they have been able to work through it. In fact, many people have found flowers are the perfect way to convey their feelings during these times. They have implemented all Covid protocols and recommend that you order through their website or call ahead of time. White also reminds people that they should make sure they change the flowers water often once they get them home.

Coming up roses at Four Seasons Flowers! Check out this beautiful family owned shop in Rancho Penasquitos with gorgeous arrangements for Valentine’s Day!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/xTzkUnxmZs — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 9, 2021