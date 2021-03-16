Four years later, plant owners release San Onofre nuclear waste removal plan

SAN ONOFRE BEACH (KUSI) – Four years in the making, Southern California Edison, alongside San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) co-owners, released plans today to remove the 3.6 million pounds of nuclear waste stored in 123 sealed stainless steal canisters at the site.

SONGS was abruptly closed in 2012 and since then, lawyers of Aguirre & Severson LLP have relentlessly advocated for removing the extremely dangerous nuclear waste.

They have fought for a safer solution since the Coastal Commission granted the owners a permit to store the spent fuel at the beach just north of San Diego.

Mike Aguirre from Aguirre & Severson LLP joined KUSI to discuss the plans to remove the nuclear waste safely.

