Fourth Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive kicks off San Diego Blood Bank’s appeal for donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Padres host their fourth annual summer blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank. This year’s drive will span three days and appointments are limited and required.

Padre’s alum and Cy Young Winner Randy Jones helped to kick off the drive.

Padres Summer Blood Drive kicks off San Diego Blood Bank’s appeal to the community to donate during the summer months. This drive marks the first time community bloodmobiles will be in the community since the onset of COVID-19. Supplies are always low during summer with schools out of session. This summer is particularly challenging as many partners are not able to host blood drives due to work from home policies.

Safety measures are in place. Visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org/COVID19 for more information related to blood donation and COVID-19.

More information and appointments are available at www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org/Padres.