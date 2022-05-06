Fourth explosion reported in Vista





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fourth explosion has rocked the vista community and so far no suspects have been taken into custody.

The latest explosion was reported near the 1400 block of Vale Terrace Drive.

San Diego Sheriff’s, the ATF, and the FBI are currently investigating the 4 explosions.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered with any information that leads to an arrest.

If you see any suspicious devices in your neighborhood, do not touch them and call 911 or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.