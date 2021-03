Fourth grader told she’s going back to school, cries tears of joy





REDONDO BEACH (KUSI) – Many public school children in California have not attended class in almost an entire year.

This weight is perceptible in the now viral video of nine-year-old Clara Cavalli Zanotto of Redondo Beach crying after being told by her mother, Tarine Cavalli Zanotto, that she’s going back to school.

Tarine mentioned that it’s the little things she’s excited about, such as having her own desk and her lunchbox.