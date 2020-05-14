Fox Nation host Lara Logan reacts to constant criticism from the mainstream media of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent article published in the New York Times, by science reporter Donald McNeil, criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The article enraged Fox Nation host Lara Logan and other who feel that McNeil went too far in expressing his personal views, mixing journalism with commentary.

Logan told KUSI’s Logan Byrnes that she isn’t enraged by this one article, but the untruthfulness of so many mainstream media stories. Lara Logan pointed to the opinionated headlines supporting Adam Schiff’s impeachment trial against President Trump.

Lara Logan said she is standing up for all of the good journalists in the industry, and explained, “what you’re seeing is that the price of standing up for those principles, is not worth it…and that’s a problem.”

The host of Fox Nation’s “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” Lara Logan, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss the article and McNeil’s above and beyond criticism.