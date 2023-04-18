Fox News to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle election defamation lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday as a settlement in a defamation lawsuit regarding false claims by Fox’s cable networks that Dominion’s machines impacted the 2020 presidential election results.

The settlement was for a little less than half of what Dominion was suing for.

Political Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the suit.