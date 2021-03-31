France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a three-week nationwide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban as the rapid spread of the virus ramped up pressure on hospitals.

In a televised address to the nation Wednesday night, Macron said efforts are needed as “the epidemic is accelerating.”

The move is a departure from the government’s policy in recent months, which has focused on regionalized restrictions.

School closures in particular had been seen as a very last resort.

Macron said restrictions already applying in the Paris region and elsewhere will be extended next week to the whole country, for at least one month. He also promised to speed up the vaccination campaign.