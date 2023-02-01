Francine Maxwell, Chairwoman of Black Men & Women United of San Diego, discusses Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – February is Black History Month.

To celebrate this year’s start to Black History Month, Francine Maxwell, Chairwoman of Black Men & Women United of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney in-studio to share the story of three important figures.

The first, Marie Van Brittan Brown, was the inventor of the first security systems and also is credited with the invention of the first closed circuit television.

Alice H. Parker, was an African American female that patented system of central heating using natural gas to power a heating furnace. Parker paved the way for the common heating systems we have in our homes today.

The third important figure, was Fannie Lou Hamer. Hamer is one of Maxwell’s favorite civil rights women, as she gave a voice to the voiceless for greater economic opportunities.