Francis Parker AD puts the spotlight on diversity in school administrations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following recent Black Lives Matter movement, the sports community has become a space for difficult conversations and understanding.

Anthony Thomas, Athletic Director of Francis Parker School, discovered a lack of diversity in the industry as a whole.

Compelled to make a change, Thomas founded the National Organization of Minority Athletic Directors (NOMAD) in an effort to create a space for conversations surrounding diversity within the sports community.

Thomas discussed his effort with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.