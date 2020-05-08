Francis Parker High School’s Willie Camposeco awarded co-winner of the Willie Jones Most Inspirational Award





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Walter J Zable Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame is the singular business of recognizing our county’s top football scholar athletes.

Coronavirus changed that. The annual dinner that normally attracts over 400 people, including the best high school scholar athletes in the county has been forced to take the year off.

But, KUSI News still wants to highlight the amazing success of our local athletes and shine a light on the scholar athletes who are honored with prestigious awards like this one.

Francis Parker High School’s Sam Camposeco is one of the recipients of the 2020 Willie Jones Most Inspirational Scholar-Athlete awards.

Camposeco is sharing the award with Lincoln High School’s Benjo O’Brien who we will speak with on Good Morning San Diego next week.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke with Camposeco on Good Morning San Diego to hear his story and what being a recipient of the prestigious award means to him.