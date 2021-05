Francis Parker’s Christopher Williams from the diamond to the soccer field





Francis Parker’s sophomore standout Christopher Williams took his talents from baseball to soccer in a matter of 48 hours!

Williams lead Francis Parker to an 8-0 win against the Bishop’s School at Petco Park notching 6 strikeouts.

A mere 24 hours later, Williams scores 2 goals for the soccer squad, leading the team to a 2-1 win over The Bishop’s School.