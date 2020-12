Frank Hope Jr., architect of 1967 San Diego stadium honored with commemorative plaque





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The original architect of the 1967 San Diego Stadium, Frank Hope Jr., is being honored with a commemorative plaque that has been lost for nearly 20 years.

53 years later, what we now call SDCCU stadium is being demolished.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was live with the Hope family at the stadium site to discuss the honor and share some memories of the stadium every San Diegan can relate to.

The San Diego Stadium architect Frank Hope was returned a long lost plaque today by the @GoAztecs They thanked him for helping create so many memories @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/ygjiLlXfgP — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) December 21, 2020

The man who designed #SanDiegoStadium chats with @alliewagnertv about his multi-use masterpiece coming down. 90-year-old Frank Hope of the #HopeDesignGroup along with his family sharing a tender moment on @KUSINews @Chargers @Qualcomm pic.twitter.com/jyYxW0UFLh — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) December 21, 2020