Frank Xu discusses critical race theory





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Groups of parents have been rallying in front of the San Diego Unified School District headquarters as of late, opposing the expansion of its ethnic studies program, which integrates critical race theory.

Frank Xu, Co Founder and Board President of Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss CRT.

Xu described CRT as dividing students into different groups based on race and labeling one as “oppressors” and another as “oppressed.”

Xu added that it teaches division instead of diversity and hate instead of love.

He described his own story, in which he left China to leave the Communist revolution.

Xu argued that the money the district is spending on the ethnic studies program would be better spent on STEM objects.