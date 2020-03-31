Franklin Graham aims to ease Americans fear and anxiety caused by COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During this time of confusion and worry, people are really struggling dealing with the anxiety and fear when it comes the coronavirus pandemic.

Anxiety is high, nerves are frayed, but don’t despair.

Franklin Graham, President & CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association joined KUSI’s Anna Laurel by phone to explain to San Diegans how they can calm their fears.

Franklin’s father, Billy Graham, was a voice of faith and hope for people through September 11, 2001 and Hurricane Katrina.

Today, so any people need to hear someone help calm their fears, they need hope. Franklin Graham was able to share some thoughtful insight to help them stay calm.

Just over a week ago, Franklin Graham created a prayer phone line, and he says thousands of people have already called. Graham shared what most of them are saying and what his prayer warriors are saying back to them.

Graham also runs a samaritan’s purse, the mission statement reads; “You follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick and suffering. That often takes you to third world countries, but right now, the samaritan’s purse is setting up a temporary hospital with 60 health care professionals in New York City’s Central Park.