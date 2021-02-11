Fred Haise, Apollo 13 astronaut and Apollo 14 CAPCOM celebrates 50th anniversary of launch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, NASA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 14.

The 8th crewed Apollo mission and the 3rd to land on the surface of the moon.

Veteran Alan Shepard and space rookies Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell launched from Kennedy Space Center on January 31, 1971, and returned to Earth 9 days later, splashing down in the South Pacific.

In between, Shepard and Mitchell spent two days on the Lunar Surface. They are two of the twelve men to ever experience that.

Astronaut Fred Haise, who along with Jim Lovell and Jack Swigert, were immortalized by Hollywood’s adaptation of Apollo 13’s real deal brush with death.

Mr. Haise joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share some detail of his incredible life experiences.