Fred Pierce: Return of student loan payments will not trigger stock market crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CEO of Pierce Education Properties, Fred Pierce, says return of student loan payments will not trigger stock market or housing crash.

Many so-called “experts” are predicting a dire situation once people are forced to begin repaying their student loans, but Pierce says that is overblown, insisting there will be no measurable impact from re-instituting payment obligations on student loans.

Pierce explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.