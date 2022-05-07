Fred Warner Youth Camp brings Silver Pigskin finalist back to Mission Hills

On May 21, a native son comes home….to help your native sons and daughters.

2013 Silver Pigskin finalist and NFL All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner is hosting his first-ever youth camp in San Diego, and he’s chosen his home school of Mission Hills to play host.

“It really does mean the world,” Warner said. “To give back to where you came from…that’s what you dream about when you’re coming up.”

For more information, please visit hardcountathletics.com.