Free back-to-school haircut drive for kids at California Barber & Beauty College

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since schools were closed here in San Diego last year, an annual event that gives free back-to-school haircuts to kids was forced to cancel.

But this year, the back-to-school haircut drive sponsored by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is back on and looking to be bigger and better than ever.

Founder of the Larry Himmel Foundation, Miles Himmel, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

The foundation is partnering with the California Barber & Beauty College to give kids haircuts for free as well school supplies.

These haircuts are quality cuts, Himmel described, adding that they’re not just quick ones, they have designs and style, too.