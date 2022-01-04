Free COVID-19 testing available at several MTS locations across San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Myriad San Diegans are struggling to acquire a COVID-19 test amid a surge in Omicron cases.

MTS is now stepping in to offer free COVID-19 testing at several MTS locations throughout San Diego.

Mark Olson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at MTS, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of MTS’s offer.

Testing sites are:

Old Town Transit Center

4005 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA

Santa Fe Transit Center

1050 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-3339, United States

12th and Imperial Transit Center

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Iris Transit Center

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

3120 Iris Ave, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA

San Ysidro POE

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

720 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA

Otay Mesa Transit Center

9499 Nicola Tesla Ct, San Diego, CA 92154, United States

For more information visit www.testsd.io/testing-locations