Free COVID-19 testing available at several MTS locations across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Myriad San Diegans are struggling to acquire a COVID-19 test amid a surge in Omicron cases.
MTS is now stepping in to offer free COVID-19 testing at several MTS locations throughout San Diego.
Mark Olson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at MTS, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of MTS’s offer.
Testing sites are:
Old Town Transit Center
4005 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
Santa Fe Transit Center
1050 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-3339, United States
12th and Imperial Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Iris Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
3120 Iris Ave, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA
San Ysidro POE
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
720 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA
Otay Mesa Transit Center
9499 Nicola Tesla Ct, San Diego, CA 92154, United States
For more information visit www.testsd.io/testing-locations