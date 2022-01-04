Free COVID-19 testing available at several MTS locations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Myriad San Diegans are struggling to acquire a COVID-19 test amid a surge in Omicron cases.

MTS is now stepping in to offer free COVID-19 testing at several MTS locations throughout San Diego.

Mark Olson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications at MTS, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of MTS’s offer.

Testing sites are:

Old Town Transit Center
4005 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110, USA

 

Santa Fe Transit Center
1050 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-3339, United States

 

12th and Imperial Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

 

Iris Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
3120 Iris Ave, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA

 

San Ysidro POE
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
720 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173, USA

 

Otay Mesa Transit Center
9499 Nicola Tesla Ct, San Diego, CA 92154, United States

For more information visit www.testsd.io/testing-locations

