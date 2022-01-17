Free COVID-19 tests will be available in Kearny Mesa through this Friday

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Free COVID-19 tests will be available at the Zion Market Parking Lot on Clairemont Mesa Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday this week.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out in Kearny Mesa this morning to get all the details on how this pop up testing site came to be on MLK Jr. Day.

“With the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, it’s more important than ever to stay vigilant in protecting one’s own health and the health of those around you. Folks shouldn’t have to drive all over town to find a free COVID-19 test or pay out of pocket to get tested,” said Councilmember Chris Cate. “Additionally, with the increase in fake testing sites and price-gouging of at-home COVID tests, I want to ensure San Diegans have access to reliable and free COVID-19 testing sites. That’s why I have partnered with the Asian Business Association of San Diego and Broadwell Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for members of the public at various locations across District 6 in the coming weeks. The first free COVID-19 test site will be available to the community starting this upcoming Monday, MLK Jr. Day, at Zion Market.”