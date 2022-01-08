Free COVID testing available at several MTS locations across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MTS is stepping in to alleviate some of the immensely long wait times at COVID-19 testing centers all over San Diego.

Mark Olson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications from MTS, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the testing options.

Testing sites at MTS transit centers:

Old Town Transit Center

4005 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110

Santa Fe Transit Center

1050 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

12th and Imperial Transit Center

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Iris Transit Center

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

3120 Iris Ave, San Ysidro, CA 92173

San Ysidro POE

COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.

720 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173

Otay Mesa Transit Center

9499 Nicola Tesla Ct, San Diego, CA 92154

To find out more information, visit testsd.io/testing-locations.