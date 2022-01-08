Free COVID testing available at several MTS locations across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – MTS is stepping in to alleviate some of the immensely long wait times at COVID-19 testing centers all over San Diego.
Mark Olson, Interim Director of Marketing and Communications from MTS, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the testing options.
Testing sites at MTS transit centers:
Old Town Transit Center
4005 Taylor St, San Diego, CA 92110
Santa Fe Transit Center
1050 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
12th and Imperial Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Iris Transit Center
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
3120 Iris Ave, San Ysidro, CA 92173
San Ysidro POE
COVID-19 Testing site. Walk Up. No Appointment required.
720 E San Ysidro Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173
Otay Mesa Transit Center
9499 Nicola Tesla Ct, San Diego, CA 92154
To find out more information, visit testsd.io/testing-locations.