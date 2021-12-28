Free military pet adoptions now through January at the Helen Woodward Animal Center





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – For the rest of December and January, pet adoptions at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are going to be completely free for members of the military.

This was made possible through generous donations by the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation.

Jessica Gercke, PR Director at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards live on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the program.

Future pet-owners can click here to learn more.