Free nighttime spectacular, ‘Christmas Under the Stars’ at the Grove Church

Lead Pastor at the Grove Church, John Hoffman, about their exciting, free event coming up, "Christmas Under the Stars".

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19, the Grove Church invites you to stop by and join in on the holiday festivities to decorate cookies, make smores, take photos, sing carols, enjoy live music, participate in a Candlelight Ceremony honoring the original Christmas Story, and lots more!

During the event, a “Christmas Offering” will be collected to benefit organizations like GRACE (Girls Rising Above Child Exploitation), a local program for victims of trafficking, Casa Esperanza

para Niños (House of Hope for Children) in Mexico, and Neverthirst, who bring clean and living water to unreached communities worldwide.

The Grove Church is located on Allied Gardens Park – Greenbrier Ave, San Diego, CA 92120

Visit sdgrove.org/christmas for details