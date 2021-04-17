Free, no appointment vaccination site targets Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the hopes of eliminating any further vaccine barriers, a free, no appointment necessary vaccine site is taking place April 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on getting San Diego’s Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities vaccinated.

The vaccine site is open to the public and offers 1,000 Moderna vaccines at the Sons & Daughters of Guam at 334 Willie James Jones. Ave., San Diego, CA 92102.

Anyone 18 years older and above can take advantage of the opportunities.

Photo ID is required.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities have a high number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County, prompting UCSD Health, Pacific Islander Festival Association, API Initiative and the Sons & Daughters of Guam to partner together in creating this vaccination site.

Public Relations Director of the API Initiative, JoAnn Fields, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the goals of the vaccination site.

Fields was joined by Jewel Silva, Miss Pacific Islander Festival Association​, who relayed her family’s vaccination stories and to urge everyone else in San Diego to become vaccinated.