Free ‘Ride Circuit App’ will operate in Chula Vista for seniors 55 and over





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Chula Vista city officials have said that they have seen a growing number of people who depend on transportation services who are mostly seniors.

As a result, “Ride Circuit App,” a free transportation service for seniors will be up and running in Chula Vista, hopefully on May 9.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City officials have already helped 200 apps be installed in resident’s phones.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Chula Vista with more details on this new service.