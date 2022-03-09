Free Senior Health Fair takes place at McGrath Family YMCA Wednesday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The McGrath Family YMCA in Rancho San Diego will be holding a free senior health fair on March 9.

The public event features the latest information in health and wellness for seniors.

Free breakfast and seminars about mental health and healthy aging will take place during the morning.

More than 20 community partners will be available as well as free health screenings and a prescription drug take back.

Amelia Knezevish, Event Planner at Spring Into Healthy Living, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

Registration for this event is required.

Sign up at ymcasd.org/seniorhealthfair or call 1-800-827-4277.