Free Summer instruction and activities available for San Diego Unified students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year, the San Diego Unified School District and The San Diego Foundation, created Level Up SD, a Summer of Learning and Joy features in-person classroom instruction in the mornings at neighborhood schools with San Diego Unified teachers and summer activities offered by dozens of nonprofits in communities across the city.

There is no cost to families for the classroom instruction or the activities, thanks to a $31 million commitment by the San Diego Unified Board of Education.

SDUSD Board President, Richard Barrera, discussed the program and how kids can sign up with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.