Free tablets, hair cuts, supplies at “Contractors Who Care” back-to-school event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first ever “Contractors Who Care” back-to-school drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the morning of Aug. 25 at 6125 Imperial Ave.

The event will feature free supplies such as backpacks, electronic tablets, free haircuts, and will also include various construction apprenticeship opportunities for adults.

For years, non-union apprenticeship programs such as the National Black Contractors Association and the Associated General Contractors San Diego Chapter have had no organized representation. This has resulted in an imbalance of support for open shop construction programs like the National Black Contractors Association.

That will likely change with the formation of a new construction council focused on representing the interests of open shop apprenticeship programs. The Equity Construction Council is kicking its efforts off with a bang to provide a back to school event for the community.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at the scene to showcase the types of supplies that will be passed out on Aug. 25.