Free to Thrive nonprofit debuts new Anti-human trafficking film, ‘Starfish’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The short Film Starfish follows a trafficking survivor from exploitation to freedom has been officially selected to be screened at several film festivals.

It will premiere during our virtual event on September 24th.

Link to purchase tickets (you receive a private link to view the event), make a donation or become a sponsor: https://www.freetothrive.org/a-starfish-story-event.

Jamie Beck the President and managing attorney of Free to Thrive joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film.

A preview of the film can be seen below: