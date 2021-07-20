Free Youth Community Carnival at Jacob’s Center in Encanto July 24

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Community Assist is a 501c3 charity hosting the Free Youth Community Carnival taking place at the Jacob’s Center in Encanto on July 24.

The event starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

The Jacobs Center is located at 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114.

Rides, a variety of games, live music, food, and drinks will be aplenty at the fair.

The event is expected to pay tribute to local heroes, elected officials and local high school marching bands.

Admission is free for all ages.

Carnival games and rides will be free.

To register for the event, click here.