Freedom Convoy USA 2022 heads from LA to DC

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Convoy USA 2022 is a caravan of trucks that left Los Angeles on Feb. 24 and headed towards Washington D.C. to protest what the group deems unconstitutional mandates put in place by the Biden administration and other government leaders.

Michael Letts, Co-chairman of the Freedom Convoy USA 2022, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details about the convoy.