Freedom Haven Emergency Shelter and Transitional Living Home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Freedom Haven was born to address the overwhelming need for families that are faced with the choice to stay and possibly be killed or leave and live on the streets.

Currently, there are 3 short term and long-term domestic violence shelters in San Diego County.

Freedom Haven is not just another short-term shelter. Freedom Haven Emergency Shelter and Transitional Living Home offers short term and long-term housing. It will provide;

• Supportive services for women and children in need of immediate protection from their abusers in a secure, confidential facility.

• Clients will live in private rooms.

• Services will focus on safety planning, case management, therapeutic counseling, and housing stability as they begin to recover from trauma.

The mission of Freedom Haven is to empower domestic violence survivors to gain freedom in life through housing, education and placement programs in the San Diego area with a vision to be expand nationally.

The vision of Freedom Haven is to inspire domestic violence survivors to turn fear into safety, helplessness into strength and belief that they are enough.

In order to make a dent in the crisis the organization is on a mission to raise 1 million dollars to break ground on housing that will give freedom to women escaping domestic violence.

Megan Fenyoe, a licensed psychotherapist, is the Founder and CEO of the I Am Enough 501C(3) organization that Freedom Haven is a part of.

Fenyoe joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Freedom Haven.

Consider donating – http://thefreedomhaven.com