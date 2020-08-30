Freedom Haven Virtual Run/Walk supports domestic violence survivors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The vision of Freedom Haven is to inspire domestic violence survivors to turn fear into safety, helplessness into strength and belief that they are enough.

The Freedom Haven Virtual Run/Walk will take place from September 24-27, 2020

A virtual run/walk can be done at any location you choose. Participants run/walk when they want and where they want.

All proceeds go directly to the I Am Enough movement Nonprofit Organization.

The non-profit is depending on this Virtual Run/Walk Event to help us get closer to opening the doors to Freedom Haven.

Visit www.thefreedomhaven.com to join us for the Freedom Haven Virtual Run/Walk