Freedom market seeks to showcase small businesses

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Another Freedom Market will take place this Sunday, April 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., providing an array of goods from local businesses and makers, food, drinks, and dancing.

All are welcome to join this free, family and pet-friendly event taking place at Kearny Mesa’s Encore Center at 8253 Ronson Rd.

Lindsay DuBois and Kathy Nicholson, Ambassadors to the Freedom Market, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the upcoming event.