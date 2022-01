‘Freedom Revival 2022’ event takes place this weekend to oppose mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Freedom Revival 2022, an event to oppose the mandates and regulations passed down by political leaders, will be held this weekend at Waterfront Park.

Shaun Frederickson, organizer of the Freedom Revival 2022, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

The event will take place Jan. 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.