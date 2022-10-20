Freedom Revival 2022 returns to San Diego October 29 at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year.

Thousands of Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022.

This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith USA to bring a powerful speaker line up which will include Victor Marx, Rebecca Friedrichs, Rob McCoy, Seth Gruber, Samuel Deuth, John Amanchukwu and Shaun Frederickson.

California Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle, County Supervisor Jim Desmond, and County Supervisor candidate Amy Reichert will also be in attendance.

Community leader and influencer Brittany Mayer is one of the event’s organizers, and encouraged San Diegans to attend the event and hear what they have to say.

Last week, Mayer and other community leaders and parents protested the Encinitas Union School District for promoting & distributing a flyer for a Queerfest Drag Show Halloween event. Mayer’s powerful speech made national and international headlines.

Mayer’s leadership has amassed her a following of over 200,000 followers on Instagram alone. You can follow her @Rooted.Wings.

Mayer’s speech to the Encinitas Union School District Board is below:

Mayer appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss her speech and why parents are speaking up against the “predatory tidal wave crashing into our schools in California.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For The Life More Abundant (@rooted.wings)