Freedom Revival highlights candidates at Waterfront Park event Saturday, Oct. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Freedom Revival will be hsoting a large event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Hwy.

The group speaks on Christian values regarding politics and society, and has issues a 2022 voter guide in accordance with their core values.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Shaun Frederickson, Co-founder Freedom Revival, to talk about the event and the candidates they will be highlighting.