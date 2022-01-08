Freedom Revival tomorrow to rally for injustices taking place in SoCal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you are upset the ongoing government mandates, community leaders from across Southern California have organized a massive rally tomorrow at Waterfront Park.

Organizers expect thousands to attend Freedom Revival 2022, and hope our government leaders will see the strength of the opposition to their policies.

The Rally will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 at 1600 Pacific Highway.

This free event is in opposition to all mandates and government regulations implemented by our political leaders.

One of the organizers, Shaun Frederickson, joined KUSI on Good Evening San Diego to tell us all about it.