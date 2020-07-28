Fresh Start nonprofit needs help to assist kids in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts said they want to make sure no child goes without and are encouraging San Diegans, if you have a child that needs help that fits their mission, to please reach out and fill out an application to get their child into their system.



Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms lives of disadvantaged infants, children, and teens with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery.

Though headquartered in San Diego, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is a global non-profit changing lives not only locally but also around the world.

Visit www.freshstart.org to fill out an application and get more information.