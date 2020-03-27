Fresh Start Surgical Gifts are fully operational during coronavirus crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses and organizations in San Diego continue to stay afloat and Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is helping children in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children, and teens with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery. Families never receive a bill for treatment. Though headquartered in San Diego, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is a global non-profit changing lives not only locally but also around the world.

Chief Development Officer Michelle Pius, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk more about the work that they do for children in the community.