‘Fresh Start Surgical Gifts’ celebrates Jr. Seau with new signage at Rady Children’s Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanks to his longstanding support, the Fresh Start Clinic at Rady Children’s Hospital’s Lobby, has now been named in honor of Charger football legend, Junior Seau, and his dedication to the health and well-being of children in San Diego.

Michelle Pius of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the man behind the naming.

Seau was friends with the hospital’s founder and CEO, and recently the Board of Directors at the Junior Seau Foundation decided to take their support further, Pius explained.

The Foundation felt that the place was a natural fit for Seau’s support.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts does charity plastic surgery and reconstructive cases for children without resources, whether it’s for San Diego kids or kids all over the world.