Fresh Start Surgical Gifts provides life-changing medical care to 11 patients during surgery weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts donated life-changing surgeries to 11 children during their Surgery Weekend July 17-18 in partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital, ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report.

Fresh Start also saw an additional 35-40 children at their clinic for postoperative follow-up visits, speech therapy, laser treatments, dental and orthodontic services.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families.

World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to these children to offer them the medical care they need, and essentially, a fresh start in life.

“Our mission goes beyond just helping children … we are literally shaping lives,” says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. “Some of these families have been told no so many times; we’re so grateful that with the help of our volunteer expert surgeons, we’re able to give them the medical care they deserve and make all of their dreams come true.”