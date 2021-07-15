‘Fresh Start Surgical Gifts’ provides reconstructive surgery for kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An organization is partnering with Rady Children’s Hospital to provide reconstructive surgery to infants, kids, and teens.

The group is called “Fresh Start Surgical Gifts” and the team does just that.

Chief Development Officer of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, Michelle Pius, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her organization’s work.

Pius emphasized that all of the surgeries are at no cost to the parents or kids and are funded by individuals, foundations and companies in San Diego and across the country.

All of their medical team are volunteers and all of their operations take place in Rady Children’s Hospital.