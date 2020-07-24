Friday is National Tequila Day: A company’s take amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders or to close bars, breweries and tasting rooms due to state regulations has forced many companies to be creative with ways to stay in business.

California Spirits Company, based in Poway, produces an American Agave which can’t be called tequila because it wasn’t made in Jalisco.

Sam Alexander, President of California Spirits, says their demand has been high during the pandemic, but due to restrictions, production ability has been low. He says making sure their employees and the public is the most important.

National Tequila Day is Friday, July 24.