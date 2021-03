Friday is the last day for United Way of San Diego County’s Virtual Book Drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The celebration for Read Across America Day began a virtual book drive with United Way of San Diego County and Warwick’s.

All books are new and will be donated to San Diegan children who need to enhance their home libraries.

The last day of the book drive is March 12.

Nancy Sasaki, President & CEO of United Way of San Diego County joined KUSI to discuss the end of the book drive.