Friends and family of Maya Millete hold prayer vigil





SAN MIGUEL PARK (KUSI) – Organizers held a prayer vigil for Maya Millete on Friday night at Mount San Miguel Park in Chula Vista, ending a week of major developments in the case of missing mother, Maya Millete.

Larry Millete, Maya’s husband, was arrested Oct. 19 on suspicion of murder.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard was live from the event with more details.

“I’m hoping that Larry is going to have a change of heart,” Maricris, Maya’s sister, said. “That he’ll let us know where my sister is, for the sake of his kids. His kids need to know where their mommy is,” she said.